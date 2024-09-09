NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.58 and last traded at $80.74. 1,300,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,355,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

