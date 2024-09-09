Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $373.50 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,216.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.97 or 0.00561320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00109536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.00313559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00032637 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00036530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00081015 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,618,099,399 coins and its circulating supply is 44,902,292,055 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.