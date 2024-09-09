NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $3.99

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.48 billion and approximately $195.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00007068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,540,447 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,562,046 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,209,450,511 with 1,123,393,778 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.77641651 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $146,055,550.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.