Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 4,889 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $74,899.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,283,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,187,203.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $70,127.40.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $504.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 431.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

