Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 10%

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 15,944,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 11,934,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

