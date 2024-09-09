Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 10%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 15,944,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 11,934,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
