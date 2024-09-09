Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 26,303 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,303 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

