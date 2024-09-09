Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $531,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $259.92 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $282.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

