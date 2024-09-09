Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $128.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

