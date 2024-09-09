Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 266.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

