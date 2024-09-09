Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $82.00 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

