Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.56 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

