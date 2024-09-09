Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.75 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

