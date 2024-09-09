Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $3.18 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $59.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $172.16 or 0.00299543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,472.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.39 or 0.00562689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00107318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00032160 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00080738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

