Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $75.31 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

