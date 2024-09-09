MiL.k (MLK) One Day Volume Tops $1.77 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $78.49 million and $1.77 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,926,686 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

