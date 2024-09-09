Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $307.00

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 307 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.08), with a volume of 69808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311 ($4.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. The company has a market cap of £317.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,148.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 347.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 379.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,296.30%.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

