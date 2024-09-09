MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down to $24.58

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.58, but opened at $23.71. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 2,930 shares traded.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.