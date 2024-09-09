MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and $415,128.51 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

