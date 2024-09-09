Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Raised to $36.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $258,620.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,964.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,187 shares of company stock valued at $792,982. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

