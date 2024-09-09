Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Director Purchases $31,200.00 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Rainer Rettig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,463 shares in the company, valued at $264,969.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MERC. CIBC lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

