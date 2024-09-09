MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $2,530.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,986.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,814.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,659.00. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,064.76.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

