Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

LON:MRO traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 471.20 ($6.20). 344,244,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,381. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,706.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 434.12 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 681.20 ($8.96). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 525.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £49,674 ($65,317.55). In other news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,920.32). Also, insider Matthew Gregory bought 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($65,317.55). Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

