McBroom & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 5.2% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.30 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

