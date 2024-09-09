Maverick Protocol (MAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.45 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $72.98 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,378,357 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 379,378,357.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18751116 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $3,165,222.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

