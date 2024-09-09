Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $476.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.26 and a 200-day moving average of $459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $439.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

