Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock worth $480,677,932. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $476.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $439.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

