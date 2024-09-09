MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MarineMax by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO opened at $30.78 on Monday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $687.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

