Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFC. Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

MFC opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,351.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,529,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after buying an additional 1,467,271 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

