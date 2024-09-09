Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $257.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,606,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $267.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average is $239.29.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

