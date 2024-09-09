LSV Asset Management Sells 39,113 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,113 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.58% of OFG Bancorp worth $63,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,125.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

