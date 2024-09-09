LSV Asset Management Sells 168,800 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,052,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $66,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $63,896,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $53,025,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 751,895 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 378,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Read Our Latest Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.