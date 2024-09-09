LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.77% of Group 1 Automotive worth $70,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $358.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.35 and a 200 day moving average of $305.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $379.45.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GPI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

