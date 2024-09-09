LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,880 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.71% of Alaska Air Group worth $87,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $37.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

