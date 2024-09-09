LSV Asset Management Acquires 350,478 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,478 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $55,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,600,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $68,693,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in GMS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 495,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $82.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.