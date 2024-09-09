Lilium’s (LILM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 193.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

LILM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 556,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,864. Lilium has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

