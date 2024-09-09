Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Down 7.4%

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.71. 152,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 251,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Life360 Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,861,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,488,000.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

