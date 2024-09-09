Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $44.56 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 392,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,561,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $117.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

