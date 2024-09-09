Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $146.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 54,043.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $146,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $320.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.53 and a 200-day moving average of $316.62. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

