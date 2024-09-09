Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 155,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $194.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

