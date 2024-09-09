Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2,202.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $176.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.17.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.