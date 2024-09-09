LGT Group Foundation Purchases 46,548 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,548 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $48,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,461,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $106.45. 652,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

