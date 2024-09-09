LGT Group Foundation Purchases 147,482 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 121.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $92,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 266,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $91,753,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 685.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $361.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,615. The company has a market capitalization of $359.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

