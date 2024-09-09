LGT Group Foundation Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.0 %

O stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.37. 307,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

