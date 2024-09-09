LGT Group Foundation Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $39,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $545.67. 37,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.73.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

