LGT Group Foundation Acquires 275,040 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,040 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.3% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $220,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $8.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $484.17. 234,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

