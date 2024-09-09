Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $120,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Lennar by 223.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.06.

Lennar Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LEN opened at $179.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $186.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.