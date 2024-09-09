Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Trading Down 4.7%

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 444,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 465,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 186.37%.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,570 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 334,086 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 600,055 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 222,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.