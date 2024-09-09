Klaytn Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $514.83 million and $11.81 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,815,597,662 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

