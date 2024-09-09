Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $47.19 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

