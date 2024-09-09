Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,571,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,557,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

